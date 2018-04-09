October Director Shoojit Sircar: “It Is A Very Simple Film”

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who will be venturing into period drama with biopic based on revolutionary Udham Singh, said that he will not take liberty with the subject until he can authenticate it.

“I will take the liberty as to what I can authenticate as that person, not to sell my film,” Shoojit said on Sunday at the promotional interview for his forthcoming film October.

He also added that sometimes Bollywood directors take unnecessary advantage of their situation as a filmmaker.

“I will not compromise anything just for the sake of commercial pressure. I will be as genuine as possible,” he added.

Bollywood recently saw controversies related to period drama films that included Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat and then Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika.

Currently, Shoojit is promoting his movie October that has stars Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu in the lead.