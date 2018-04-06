October Director Shoojit Sircar: “Banita Sandhu Is A Selfless Actress”

Banita Sandhu who is all set to make her Bollywood Debut with Shoojit Sircar’s October, has charmed us all with her beautiful expressions in the Doublemint advertisement. Shoojit Sircar who directed the ad had identified Banita instantly as his Shiuli for October.

Shoojit Sircar shares, “I wanted a girl who looked Shiuli, who looked a little South Indian and also whose eye would speak a lot.”

While we have heard a lot about Varun Dhawan’s character in the film, there is little that has been spoken about Banita which has only made us more curious to watch her in the film.

Just like Varun Dhawan, the actress will be seen playing a hotel management student with a very complex yet charismatic relationship with the actor. The actress with her performance, has already got people close to the film praising her hard work.

Varun Dhawan shares, “Banita is a selfless actress and so giving in scenes. The type of work she has put in for her first film is unbelievable.”

Ronnie Lahiri, the producer of the film adds, “Its a very important role. For me it is one of the best debut that anyone has done.”