October Actor Varun Dhawan: Salman Khan Will Star In His Own Biopic!

It is not a hidden fact that the October actor Varun Dhawan and Bhaijaan Salman Khan share a family-like bond. Fans are eagerly waiting to see them together on-screen in a two hero film. In his last film Judwaa 2, we saw Varun stepped in the shoes of Bhai and he justified his character to the fullest.
Whenever fans see Varun, they say that he will be the perfect choice to play Salman in latter’s biopic.
The Main Tera Hero feels that the Dabangg Khan is too young to make a biopic on. When Varun was asked that a lot of people feel he’d be the perfect choice to play salman in the biopic, Varun quipped, “He is too young to make a biopic on.”
Varun, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, October, when further was asked what does he think of the idea of him in Salman’s biopic, he said, “No, not right now. I think he will star in his own biopic right now. But in all seriousness, I am just glad he is back. I have more of a personal relationship than a professional relationship (with him).
Well, it will be interesting to see him in Salman Khan’s biopic! Isn’t it?
A few days back, Salman was acquitted in the black buck poaching case by the Jodhpur court and a lot of his close friends from the industry shared messages on their social media platforms. Out of all, Varun Dhawan too tweeted about Salman and wrote, “I know for a fact that Salman bhai and his family have the utmost respect and faith in our judiciary system. @BeingSalmanKhan is one of the strongest and most genuine people I know and I’m sure he will come out of this stronger.”
Yesterday, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan finally got the bail and he returned back to Mumbai. Varun and other Bollywood actors paid a visit at Galaxy Apartment.
Speaking about the same, Varun during the interview said, “Everyone is relieved. I said this earlier in a tweet that he and his family really value, respect and believe in the Indian judiciary and they will go about it in the best legal way possible. But as someone who has a personal relationship with him, I am very happy that he’s home. I went to meet him yesterday and it feels really good to see him.”