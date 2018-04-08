October Actor Varun Dhawan: Salman Khan Will Star In His Own Biopic!

It is not a hidden fact that the October actor Varun Dhawan and Bhaijaan Salman Khan share a family-like bond. Fans are eagerly waiting to see them together on-screen in a two hero film. In his last film Judwaa 2, we saw Varun stepped in the shoes of Bhai and he justified his character to the fullest.

Whenever fans see Varun, they say that he will be the perfect choice to play Salman in latter’s biopic.

The Main Tera Hero feels that the Dabangg Khan is too young to make a biopic on. When Varun was asked that a lot of people feel he’d be the perfect choice to play salman in the biopic, Varun quipped, “He is too young to make a biopic on.”

Varun, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, October, when further was asked what does he think of the idea of him in Salman’s biopic, he said, “No, not right now. I think he will star in his own biopic right now. But in all seriousness, I am just glad he is back. I have more of a personal relationship than a professional relationship (with him).