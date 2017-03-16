After Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, director Shashank Khaitan says he is interested in making another installment in the franchise.

“We are delighted with the response. We are getting a lot of encouragement. After seeing the film, the audience is coming out of the theatres with happy faces. I am really keen to make the third installment of the ‘…Dulhania’ franchise,” he said.

“But till now, what will be the story and when will we start it… That hasn’t been decided yet,” Khaitan said on the sidelines of a screening of “Trapped“, held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” released last week. It gives a message on women empowerment.

“Through this film, we have tried to give a message in a very entertaining way. Critics and audience are realising and appreciating the core message which the film gives. So, we as a team are really happy with the outcome and result of the film,” Khaitan said.

Asked with which Bollywood actor he wants to work, he said: “I wanted to work with everyone in the industry but my main focus is to write a good script and then approach the actor who is best suitable for the role. If I approach Aamir Khan first, he would be asking for a good script, which I don’t have (at the moment).”

Badrinath Ki Dulhania has so far raked in 68.60 crores in 6 days at the Box Office in India. The movie is doing extremely well across the country and chances for BKD to enter the 100 crore club is high.

The film has already entered the list of Top 10 Highest Grossing Films of 2017. In fact, it has already grabbed 4th position in the list. Others topping the list are – Raees, Kaabil and Jolly LLB 2.