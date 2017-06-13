Hrithik Roshan is here in all new avatar, not in a new movie but in his new game. The actor took to Twitter earlier today and introduced to all his fans a car racing game featuring him available to all to be downloaded. Hrithik took to social media announcing the game and shared, “A racing game on me! Sweet. Grab the wheel, rev your engine and let’s see what you’re made of with #HrithikCarRacing: http://bit.ly/HCRgame“.

Titled Hrithik Car Racing, it is a real 3D racing game, which lets you drive insane high-speed cars.

Here’s the first look of the poster:

His animated game avatar, dressed in a black leather jacket looks as good and stylish as we have seen Hrithik always.

The actor’s car action sequences in Dhoom 3 and Bang Bang have always been highly appreciated by the audiences and now the actor is here with another bang but this time in an altogether different avatar.

Hrithik was last seen in Kaabil opposite Yami Gautam which released in January. The actor will soon start shooting for Krrish 4. Apart from this, there are rumors that the star might feature in Kabir Khan’s next. We still haven’t received any confirmation regarding the same.

This is not the first time that Bollywood has come up with the game, recently Salman Khan had come up with a boxing game for his fans when his film Sultan was about to hit theaters.

Go try your hands on this game and let us know about your experience in the comment section!