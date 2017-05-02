Superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual action-thriller “SPYder“, being directed by A.R. Murugadoss, will now hit the screens on August 11 instead of June 23, a source in the know has said.

“Originally, the film was slated for release on June 23. Since the shoot will go on till May end, it’s very unlikely for the film to come out in June. Hence, the makers are planning to release it on August 11,” the source from the film’s unit told IANS.

The plus point is that now it will not clash with Salman Khan’s highly anticipated film Tubelight. Though it wouldn’t have been a proper clash since both films belong to different industries, but somehow it would have affected the business of both the films.

Interestingly, two of Bollywood biggies – Akshay Kumar’s Toilet – Ek Prem Katha and Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s untitled film are already clashing on 11th August and this is the third addition.

The film is reportedly being made with a whopping budget of Rs 110 crores and rumour has it that it might be releasing in Hindi too! Rakul Preet Singh will be playing the lead antagonist in the movie.

In the film, Mahesh plays an intelligence bureau officer and he is paired with Rakul Preet Singh. The project marks the first-time collaboration of Mahesh and Murugadoss.

Actor-filmmaker S.J. Suryah is being introduced in the role of an antagonist. Being produced by Tagore Madhu, the film has music by Harris Jayaraj.

The first look of the film was released on 12 April 2017 and it has been quite impressive. This film marks Mahesh Babu’s Tamil debut.

The film is predominantly shot in Hyderabad and Mumbai, there are reports that they have shot a couple of songs abroad.

Director A.R. Murugadoss has previously helmed Bollywood movies like Ghajini, Holiday – A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Akira.