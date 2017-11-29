Not Shraddha Kapoor, But This Actress Was The First Choice For Prabhas’ Saaho

We all know that before Shraddha Kapoor joined the Saaho team, there were rumours that Prabhas’ Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty was the first choice for the film.

But the makers then considered Shraddha Kapoor for the role. Now what we hear, according to a report in Bollywood Life, even before Shraddha entering the film, it was Alia Bhatt who was approached to star opposite Prabhas in Saaho. Isn’t this surprising?

A source revealed to Bollywood Life that how the makers of Saaho were keen to cast Alia opposite Prabhas as soon they realized that they Anushka will not be the part of the film. Apparently, Karan Johar was super excited about this collaboration and he tried very hard to convince Alia to sign this film as this would have also been her south debut too. But looking at the heroine’s role which barely had any scenes in the film compared to Prabhas, Alia rejected the film. a source close to the 2 States actress said, “Alia is currently busy setting a league of her own by taking up some really good performance -oriented roles. So at a stage when she’s setting such a bright example as far as her film choices are concerned, she doesn’t want to break the chain by doing a film where she is more like a supporting cast. Even her family approved of her decision and has no regrets whatsoever.”

Well, Alia Bhatt’s loss became Shraddha Kapoor’s gain!

The first look Saaho was revealed on Prabhas’ birthday. The south actor himself took to his Twitter account and posted, “A big thanks for all the wishes and love. Here is a glimpse of Saaho especially for you guys.”

Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film will hit the screens next year, and is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.