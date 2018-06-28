Not Shah Rukh Khan But Salman Khan & Ranveer Singh To Star In Dhoom 4?

Dhoom 4 is one of those rare sequels which has been eagerly awaited by the fans of this franchise. Yes, Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3 was a hit at the box office but it got its fair share of criticism from critics as well as the die-hard fans. From Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar to Ranveer Singh – there have been rumours of many top-class actors to be a part of this franchise.

Director of Dhoom 3 – Vijay Krishna Acharya aka Victor is currently busy with another Yash Raj magnum opus in Thugs Of Hindostan so it seems Aditya Chopra is having another director in mind to helm this. There was a news that Sanjay Gadhvi is going to make a comeback as a director; also another rumour stated that Aditya himself will direct the movie. In short there is nothing official yet other than the fact that Dhoom 4 is happening.

Now the birds of rumour-world are whispering the names of two big-league actors that are going to be a part of Dhoom 4. It’s now being said Salman Khan is considered to play a vital role in the film. His character is said to have gray shades as Aamir’s had in part 3. He will face the fierce yet crazy cop in Ranveer Singh. Will this not be a dream cast to see together? Yes, there have been many names included in the list of actors joining the franchise but this information is coming with the strong backing.

Last year Shah Rukh Khan was asked about whether or not he has signed any film with Yash Raj Films he had said, “Asked if he was working with YRF in an upcoming project, Shah Rukh said: “I did not sign any film with Yash Raj Films because right now I am oddly busy with Aanand L Rai’s film. The shooting is taking a little longer and I want to focus on this and finish before taking up any new project.”