Rumours of Ajay Devgn being approached before Ranveer Singh for Bhansali’s Padmavati are quite rife now! The news was all over the internet and Bhansali productions defined it as irrelevant PR.

Now, according to a report in Deccan Chronicle, “Ajay was never offered Padmavati. The Khilji role was Ranveer Singh’s from the very start. Ajay had been offered Bajirao Mastani; he was the first choice for the role. And Bhansali sir was keen to team up with him again after Hum… Dil De Chuke Sanam. But things didn’t work out then,” the well-informed source told the daily.

Ajay and Bhansali have last worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). The report suggests that the actor-director duo even had two meetings to discuss the role.

But, ultimately Ajay excused himself from being part of the historical saga because of Bajirao Mastani‘s long shoot schedule. Ajay was not ready to invest one full year in the film.

The report also adds that Ajay quoted for a higher price which made him ask his Ramleela actor for the role. Padmavati also features Shahid Kapoor as Rani Padmini’s husband Maharawal Ratan Singh. The hunk is working with this team for the first time. The movie also has Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh.

Padmavati, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, has been pushed indefinitely. Speculation is rife that the film will release in February 2018. Padmavati has been facing a lot of problems because of the Karni Sena.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn’s last ‘Golmaal Again’ was a big hit at the box office and it turned out to be Ajay’s biggest blockbuster ever.The film also starred, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tabu, Tusshar Kapoor and was directed by Rohit Shetty.