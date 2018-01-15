It’s Not Pleasant For Both The Movies And Will Impact Both: Twinkle Khanna

The biggest Bollywood clash of the year Padmaavat vs Padman has got everyone talking. Every time there has been clashes between movies, it has only brought loses for them. But this time seems to be different. Trade analysts predict that both the movies Padman as well as Padmaavat will do good business and will not suffer losses because of one another.

When Hindustan Times got in touch with Twinkle Khanna, who is the producer of Akshay Kumar starrer Padman regarding her views on the clash, she showed concern but was also determined not to move the date.

Speaking to the daily she said, “It’s not pleasant for both [the parties] and will impact both. But they have also been through enough of their own hurdles. But I wish they would have come a week earlier or a week after us preferably. I am sure Mr [Sanjay Leela] Bhansali has made a wonderful movie but we are very confident of our content. So, I am not apprehensive, and we are not going to move or anything because we are very happy with what [date] we have. (laughs).”

Twinkle also spoke about what she noticed in Akshay over the years. “He has been making relevant choices. He has also been undergoing a personal evolution. What I find remarkable, as somebody who has been with him for almost 18 years now, is that he isn’t afraid to take leaps and change with times and grow. Even his thought process vis-à-vis what he would think 10 years ago and now, is evolving. That’s [how] all of us [are] at this age, “observes the actress turned author.

Trending

Padman will lock horns with Padmaavat at the theatres on 25 January 2018.