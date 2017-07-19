Not Like Baahubali, Prabhas Is Totally Different In His New Look!

A new still of superstar Prabhas has emerged and is doing the rounds on internet. Prabhas’ new look has absolutely no similarity with his look from the blockbuster magnum opus Baahubali 2 but the actor looks super cool!

The internet is going crazy over Prabhas’ new look and the photo has gone viral!

Check out the photo here:

Prabhas sported long hair and bearded look in the Baahubali franchise for which he dedicated five years of his career. The first thing the actor did after the release of Baahubali 2 in April was to cut his hair short and we must say he is looking extremely cute with his curls!

While many assume that this is Prabhas’ look from his forthcoming film Saaho, there is no confirmation on the same. Some reports also claim that the photo was taken for a magazine cover.

Saaho is an action thriller which will be made in Telugu and Hindi and will also be dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam. The film directed by Sujeeth stars Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh as the antagonist. Although the film will be extensively shot in Europe and Abu Dhabi, several action sequences will be shot in Mumbai.

Sujeeth told IANS that a major chunk of the film’s budget will be used on action sequences. “The scale on which it is being made, a major budget will be spent on some extravagant action scenes. Although it will be a commercial outing, we are attempting something new and I would like to keep that as a surprise element,” Sujeeth said.

International stuntman Kenny Bates, popular for his work on films such as Die Hard and Transformers, has been brought on board while Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy is composing the music. Sabu Cyril will take care of production design. Saaho is rumored to be made on a budget of over Rs. 100 crores!