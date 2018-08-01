Not Just In Reel Life, He’s A Real Life Hero: Sonakshi Sinha’s Love For Luv Sinha!

Actress Sonakshi Sinha says her brother Luv Sinha, who is all set to make his acting debut in Bollywood with Paltan, is a hero.

Sonakshi on Tuesday shared a photograph of Luv from the film, directed by J.P. Dutta.

“This is my brother, and hes a hero! Luv Sinha in ‘Paltan‘. September 7! Can. Not. Wait,” Sonakshi captioned the image.

Paltan is a war drama and also features Siddhanth Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Dipika Kakar and Harshvardhan Rane.