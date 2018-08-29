While Varun Dhawan is in the top charts of Bollywood, his father David Dhawan is no less than a legend who could be termed as an expert when it comes to the comedy genre. Good news for the Dhawan fans is that the father-son duo might join hands for the third time, after their two successful collaborations for Main Tera Hero (2014) & Judwaa 2 (2017).

According to a recent report by leading daily Mumbai Mirror, Varun & David are up for a third collaboration with another comedy which will be directed by David. “Impressed with Varun’s performance in one of his upcoming films, David wanted to collaborate with his son again for an out-and-out comedy for which he has already begun pre-production and frequent meetings with technicians. However, this one isn’t a remake like Judwaa 2 but an original script that will revive David’s No 1 series,” informs the source close to the development, adding that the 31-year-old actor is excited to reunite with his dad. Although, the project is said to be presently in the scripting stage.

“David and Varun are hoping to recreate the magic with this film, which is expected to roll next year. The rest of the casting will begin after the script is locked,” the source further added to the report.

Filmmaker David Dhawan’s No 1 series began in 1995 with the Coolie No. 1 (starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor) and was followed by some more hits, including Hero No 1, Biwi No 1 (starring Salman and Karisma), Jodi No 1 (starring Sanjay Dutt and Govinda) and Shaadi No 1 (starring Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan and Zayed Khan). We are excited totally to witness the revival of Daddy Dhawan’s No 1. series.

Meanwhile on the work front, Varun is presently shooting for Abhishek Varman’s period-drama Kalank which also stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. He will also soon reunite with his Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan for Rannbhoomi.