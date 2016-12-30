Not Getting Engaged To Anushka Sharma: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma could be said to be one of the most talked about couple when it comes to celebrity couples. There were rumors last night that Virat and Anushka who are both currently in Dehradun, were to get engaged on 31st December.

Speculations were rife that the Bachchan family and also the Ambanis were to attend this grand affair. While the Indian media went berserk with the news of their engagement, Virat Kohli took to Twitter to deny these rumors.

He tweeted, “We aren’t getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn’t hide it. Simple…Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion :).”

Anushka chose not to comment on the same herself but Retweeted Virat, which made things quite clear.

Well, looks like we’ll have to wait for the big announcement in 2017!