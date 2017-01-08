Your performance is what is remembered, says Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor who is looking forward to her upcoming release “Ok Jaanu” opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor says that the recognition of an actor is not totally dependent on the film’s box office fate but their performance.

“You will be remembered for your performance as an actor in people’s mind. Many times, the film does not do well at the box office… that is the fate of the film, and we cannot control that, but good work will be appreciated by our audience,” Shraddha told the media here alongside her co-actor to a query about the failure of their last release.

Seconding her opinion, Aditya said: “I think our fate changes in every Friday. I have seen both the side of it. In the beginning of my career, three of my films did not do well; then two films (“Aashiqui 2”, “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani“) released in the same year and both worked well. So as an actor we have to hang on, believe in ourselves and keep working with the best of our ability.”

Shraddha and Aditya are going through the same phase that happened back in 2013 before the release of their super hit film “Aashiqui 2” with their last releases – “Luv Ka The End” and “Guzaarish” respectively – being flops.

So, will “Ok Jaanu” be the comeback with a success for the on-screen couple?

“Well I think while casting us our director Shaad Ali must have seen something in us that fit us into the role, and it is an advantage that as on screen pair, audience loved us, so that can work in our favour,” said Aditya.

“As our on screen pairing was a hit, we got lot of offers after ‘Aashiqui 2‘, but those were not the right film for us, but we loved the script of ‘Ok Jaanu’. So we said yes to the film,” added Shraddha.

Directed by Shaad Ali, “Ok Jaanu” will be releasing on January 13.