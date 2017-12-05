Not Bollywood, But These Two South Films Were The Most Talked About Topic On Twitter In 2017

The year 2017 has been very unexpected and full of surprises by far. Most of the films like Tubelight and Jab Harry Met Sejal by our superstars tanked big time at the box office.

But SS Rajamouli saved the year by his blockbuster hit film, Baahubaali: The Conclusion. In terms of box-office, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer is the first film to collect Rs 1000 crore and Mersal is the only Tamil film which has collected Rs 100 crore at the Tamil box office.

Now, according to Twitter’s report, Baahubali and Mersal were the most talked about topics on Twitter in 2017. Baahubali dominated the first half of 2017 whereas Mersal ruled in the second half. Vijay’s Mersal was the first ever Tamil film to get a custom Twitter emoji and it generated colossal engagement from the fans of South Indian Cinema making Mersal the Top Hashtag Trend of the year. It generated over 1.7 million tweets in three days. Not only these two films but actor Suriya Sivakumar’s tweet about his film, Thaana Serndha Kootam went on to become the most retweeted tweet of 2017 in India with 68,856 retweets, the report said.

Talking about Prabhas, who has attained the global fame with the Baahubali film franchise, says that he still gets conscious at public events and is learning the art of handling stardom. In an interview with IANS, Prabhas said, “I am still shy when I go to interviews. I want a lot of people to come and watch my film but I can’t face (that many) people. After being in the industry for 13-14 years now, I still don’t know how to handle stardom. My fans feel bad that their hero doesn’t come out so much. I’m better than before, and trying to improve.”

On the work front, Prabhas is currently shooting for Saaho along with Shraddha Kapoor.