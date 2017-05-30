Prabhas has gained a lot of popularity among the audience across India after the humongous success of director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion. The actor is currently holidaying in the US, away from all the spotlight but still, there is one question that is bugging everyone’s mind and that is when will Prabhas get married and to whom?

The rumor is that he may get married in 2018. According to a Times of India report, “Prabhas is set to marry the granddaughter of an industrialist. The family of Bhupathi Raju, chairman of Raasi Cements is apparently in talks with Prabhas’s family for a possible alliance.”

Earlier, speculations were rife that Prabhas and his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty are in a relationship. While they both have romanced each other in several movies in the past, following Baahubali 2, everyone seemingly wants them to become a real couple.

Meanwhile, reports suggested that Prabhas has refused about 6,000 marriage proposals as he wanted to just focus on Baahubali.

After the star returns from his US holiday, he will start shooting for his upcoming film Saaho in June. Majority of the shooting will reportedly take place in Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, United States and Europe. The Sujeeth Reddy directorial will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Prabhas will play the lead role in the film, while the makers are yet to make an official announcement about the leading actress and other cast and crew.

Eros International is reportedly offering Rs. 400 crore for the theatrical rights of Prabhas’ movie Saaho and this price is bigger than that of the distribution rights of Baahubali 2.

The film is scheduled for a release in the first half of 2018. How excited are you to watch Saaho? Tell us in the comments section below!