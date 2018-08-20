Nora Fatehi’s Dilbar Is Ruling Across India & Pakistan; These Videos Are The Proof!

Actress Nora Fatehi has won hearts all across India with her stint in the recreated version of Sushmita Sen’s iconic track Dilbar. She was seen grooving with John Abraham in the latest song from Milap Zaveri’s Satyamev Jayate.

The song went on to top all the music charts and became the fastest video ever viewed on YouTube within 24 hours of its release.

The film released to quite an audience on Independence Day and fans all over India are going crazy watching Dilbar on the big screen. Several people who watched the movie in single screen theatres recorded the uproar that would erupt when Nora appeared on screen and shared the video on their social media pages, tagging the gorgeous actress in it.

This phenomenon was only ever witnessed when the evergreen dancing diva, Helen would appear on screen, making every song a super duper hit! Is Nora India’s next Helen? It sure seems like with these videos.