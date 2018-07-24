Nora Fatehi’s Dilbar is rocking the charts, literally. The dancer/Actress has been basking in the praise and love received world over from the hit song Dilbar in the upcoming film Satyameva Jayate. The song stars Nora and John Abraham and has been breaking records since its release on July 3rd.

The first record was that it broke the record of gaining over 10 million views in 24 hours. Then the song went on to becoming the Number 1 hit on India’s YouTube charts. Currently, it has also hit first place on the Global YouTube Charts, leaving behind songs like Girls Like You by Maroon 5 and X by Nicki Minaj.

The Moroccan Canadian Actress was absolutely thrilled with the news and said ” This is a dream come true! I would have never imagined something like this happening so early on in my career. This is all thanks to all the fans and the audience who have constantly been sharing the song, making dance videos and spreading it across the internet non stop! I am forever grateful and I just want to grab everyone and give them a huge hug that’s how happy I am! The whole team worked so hard to put the song together and I’m happy that this is the result. I hope I continue to make everyone proud in the near future.”

Nora really does have the Midas touch when it comes to videos. This isn’t the first time her video has crossed 100 million. We cannot wait and see what the next one does!