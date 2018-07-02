Nora Fatehi Turns Choreographer For Nikhil Advani & John Abraham

Actress Nora Fatehi is also a magnificent dancer and her versatility as a dancer has earned her an immense fan following across the world. The dances videos on her YouTube channel and across social media platforms always become an instant hit. To add to that she has been in some brilliant songs like Manohari from Baahubali, Naah, Hardy Sandhu’s mega hit. As her reputation of being extremely talented precedes her, filmmaker Nikhil Advani used that to his advantage by giving her freedom to improvise and even choreograph portions for a song shoot of ‘Dilbar for the John Abraham starrer, Satyamev Jayate.

The iconic song starring Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor has been recreated by Nora for the film. The song features dashing John Abraham along with Nora and is choreographed by Adil Shaikh.

The recreated version of the song has an Arabic theme to it on which Nora will be seen setting the screen on fire with her breathtaking belly dancing. While shooting for the song the entire team on set was impressed with Nora’s dancing ability and she was asked to self-choreograph the belly dancing parts of the song. There were moments when Nikhil Advani and Adil would keep the camera running nonstop and just let her do what she does best. Nora is one such artist in Bollywood who can actually manage to perform during a take without any instruction and choreography, said one of the sources from the sets.

Dilbar is set for release this week, following the official trailer of Satyameva Jayate which came out last week.