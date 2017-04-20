Noor urges people to use social media responsibly

It is said that though social media is a tool that is used for fun to connect & interact, it also has the power to shape the opinions of thousands of people. But of late, people have forgotten the impact it can cause if it’s misused. Noor (Sonakshi Sinha) who plays a journalist in her upcoming film Noor has decided to express her views on social media & express herself on the same issue.

Through #NoorSpeaks, the actress urges people to verify facts before sharing them on social media as today, there are many fake or false stories that get viral without getting verified and cause serious problems.

In a recently released video for digital YouTube channel EmotionalFulls, Noor (Sonakshi Sinha) makes people aware of the difference between real news and fake news. She stresses on the hazards that fake news can cause if its authenticity is not verified and the fact that news is not entertainment but a main source of information. She talks about how real news is camouflaged today & given out as sensational news with little authenticity on social media.

Sonakshi Sinha also talks about how spreading fake news can bring about a negative change & impact in the society and the fact that this needs to stop. Noor, who in the film extracts & reveals the truth by swimming through the ocean of darkness, urges the people, especially the youth of our country to be patient & more responsible, thus realising the power of social media & using it responsibly.

Noor, directed by Sunhil Sippy, and produced by T-Series & Abundantia releases on 21st April 2017.

Noor has received a U/A certificate after making the changes advised by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The censor board has asked the makers to remove words like Dalits, sex toy and Barkha Dutt in the Sonakshi Sinha starrer!