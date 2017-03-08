Noor Trailer Review : Has An Average Entertainer Written Over It!

When it comes to journalism, Bollywood has seen a series of films where the lead characters have played journalists, to name a few popular ones, Page 3, Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahi, Mr. India etc. New addition to this list is Noor starring Sonakshi Sinha.

In and as Noor, Sonakshi’s character is shown to be extremely goofy and her clumsy nature is probably what makes her a slouchy journalist. Manish Choudhary is seen as her boss/ the heartless editor.

Noor’s screenplay has been adapted from Saba Imtiaz’s book Karachi You’re Killing Me into an Indian setting. According to director Sunhil Sippy, only the ‘germ of the idea’ from the book has been adapted and nothing else is similar.

From the look of it, the trailer does not manage to make much sense with its story as we see the millennial journalist juggling a life stuck between hangovers and running late to office until an incident forces her to recognize her profession. She then takes up an investigation that seems beyond her intellect to handle.

Sonakshi’s goofy act looks too forced at least in the portions that we see in the trailer.

Pretentious Reviews guy, Kannan Gill makes his debut with this film and is seen as Noor’s close friend. Also Purab Kohli seems to be having an interesting role in the film.

I’m not expecting much on the musical front thanks to the poor remix of Gulabi Aankhen making its way in the trailer, because if that’s their best track then we don’t know what’s coming next.

Director Sunhil Sippy has only one other film to his filmography, which is Snip (2000).

Noor doesn’t look like a money spinner in terms of box office success, neither does it look like Sonakshi’s best.

May turn out to be just another April release.

Check out Noor’s Official Trailer here and share your views on it!