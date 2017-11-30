No, Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra Are Not Getting Married, Read To Know More

Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra’s on-again, off-again status has often set tongues wagging. Now, it seems everything is finally settling down for the two who have never accepted their relationship on camera but have been dropping hints about each other through their social media accounts. In fact, sources claim the two are all set to get married.

However, a report in Pune Mirror, the actress was in Mumbai for her work commitments. A source told Mirror, “Nargis is in Mumbai for a brief period only and has meetings lined up with a music label for her upcoming single with American rapper-singer, Snoop Dogg. There will be several other meetings for upcoming projects as well. Nargis is presently based out of New York and not Mumbai.” Uday’s team responded with the routine “no comments.”

“Nargis meets Uday whenever she is in Mumbai but they are not together anymore. After meeting with the Chopras, she went to a slumber party with her girlfriends, Alliaa Al Rufai, Smita Lasrado and Sanjana Sippy, who are also in Mumbai for work. The girls binged on continental delights and wine. In the morning, Nargis left for a television shoot at a suburban studio. She heads back to New York by the end of the week.”

Trending

Earlier in 2016, it was reported that a heartbroken Nargis abandoned promotional duties of Housefull 3 and flew off to New York after her alleged break-up with Uday Chopra. Nargis was indeed absent from Housefull 3 promotions but her spokesperson clarified she needed a break from her hectic work schedule.

On the work front, Nargis Fakhri was last seen on the big screen in Banjo, while Uday has retired from acting. He was last seen in his production, Dhoom 3.