No More Monday Blues! Salman Khan Croons Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye At His Parents’ Anniversary

We all know that Salman Khan is very fond of his parents- Salim Khan, Salma Khan and Helen. He recently celebrated the wedding anniversary of his parents along with Arpita & Ayush’s anniversary.

A video has gone viral on the internet in which we can see the Kick actor croons a song for his adorable family.

We are sure that this video will call off the Monday blues for you all and it proves that Salman is a complete family man! Salman, who was in Cochin recently for the inauguration ceremony of Indian Super League with Katrina Kaif, came back home ASAP to celebrate his parents’ wedding anniversary. One of Salman’s fan clubs shared this video on the social media platform where we can see the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor singing Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye during the celebrations. He accompanied a singer who was sitting beside him and both of them started singing. Check out this amazing video here:

I love this song and his voice😭😍👌”Tum Dena Saath Mera O Humnawaa”❤ Happy Wedding Anniversary to Salim Uncle&Salma Aunty And Arpita&Aayush✨ #SalmanKhan #salman #beingsalmankhan #beinghuman #bollywood A post shared by Salman Khan (@salmankhanplanet) on Nov 18, 2017 at 6:40am PST

Cute! Isn’t it?

Salman is currently all geared up for his upcoming release, Tiger Zinda Hai which also stars Katrina Kaif. The first song Swag Se Swagat will be released tomorrow and we are already excited about it.

Khan will also be present at the IFFI 2017 closing ceremony, he will be joined by his cutest co-star, Matin Rey Tangu. Talking about the festival says Salman Khan, “The Festival has a fantastic line-up this year and I look forward to attending the closing ceremony and meeting some of the best names in cinema from across the world.”

The IFFI 2017 begins today and it will go on until November 28, 2017, in Goa.