“No Location On Earth More Beautiful Than Woman’s Body”: Ram Gopal Varma

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who has shot a film titled God, Sex and Truth with American porn star Mia Malkova, says a woman’s body is beautiful and monumental to capture.

“I truly believe that there’s no location on earth which is more beautiful and more monumental than a woman’s body,” Varma on Tuesday tweeted alongside a snapshot from God, Sex and Truth, focussing on Malkova’s bare abdomen.

The film was shot with Malkova in Europe. Its trailer was launched on Tuesday, and the full film will be launched on Republic Day, January 26.

The filmmaker says the video is about a “revolutionary sexual philosophy” as professed by Malkova and encapsulated by him.

“It’s about telling the truth behind sex as intended by God,” he added.

In a detailed note issued on Tuesday, Varma said: “It will have explicit nude imagery which will showcase each and every part of Mia Malkova’s beautiful naked body in a never before seen magnifique.

“The camera will literally worship not only every square inch of her extraordinary body but it also captures her every thought in the process of projecting it in almost a spiritual context within her deeply felt and also inbuilt sexual emotions.

“She also speaks graphically and shockingly hard sexual words and that’s because the whole point of this endeavour is to enhance and elevate whatever people conventionally look down upon.”