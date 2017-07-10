No Confrontation Scene Between Katrina & Anushka In SRK’s Dwarf Film?

The trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma are back after 2012’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan in Aanand L. Rai’s Dwarf Film.

But there is a huge twist in the upcoming mega budget movie.

As per the reports of a leading daily, the reliable source suggests that “Jab Tak Hai Jaan had an important confrontation scene between Anushka and Katrina’s characters. However, in their next untitled film, the two actresses only have scenes with SRK, and not with each other. The story is designed in such a way that one character enters when the other exits from SRK’s life. They don’t meet in the film.”

The report further states, “In the movie, Anushka plays a character, who is in love with Shah Rukh and is an ordinary village girl. SRK’s character is in love with Katrina, who plays an actress in the film. The story has been altered a lot from its first script to now, and there is absolutely no interaction between the two ladies.”

The untitled film is touted to be one of the most expensive Bollywood projects ever. SRK has set up an office especially for this film with Anand L. Rai due to the technical requirements.

“It is a movie about a vertically challenged special person. I enjoyed while shooting for the film. I think technically these kinds of films should be made in India. I feel proud that my team is doing that,” said Shah Rukh.

Tigmanshu Dhulia will portray SRK’s father in the film, while Salman will be seen in a special dance number.

Produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, the film will hit screens in December 2018.