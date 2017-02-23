Nimrat Kaur will be seen playing the lead female protagonist in Ekta Kapoor’s new show with ALT Balaji, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. Prepping to be the Indian Army’s first woman test case in a combat role, Nimrat underwent training in CrossFit Yoga, martial arts and ballet at Cindy Jourdain’s boot camp.

An insider revealed, “She met Cindy at the end of November last year and she was given a six-week plan consisting of building full body strength and developing kinetic awareness.”

Nimrat, who gave up drinking coffee for three months, had to adopt a brand new way of life which included push-ups, pull-ups and squats as part of her training list. Cindy says, “Ballet helps in posture and improves flexibility. Working on mobility and flexibility made Nimrat more agile as she tackled outdoor assault course or military drills on the training field.”

“I insisted she sleeps eight hours, stay hydrated throughout the day, take at least one sport massage a week and unwind with a swim over the weekend. She also followed a Mediterranean diet of grilled meat, healthy fats and plenty of fruits and vegetables,” she adds.