Nila Madhab Panda's 'Halkaa' wins Grand Prix in Poland

Director Nila Madhab Pandas “Halkaa” has bagged the Grand Prix for Best Film at the Kinolub Festival for Children and Youth in Poland.

The film, which had also won the Grand Prix De Montreal at the 21st Montreal International Children’s Film Festival where it had its world premiere in March, won the accolade on Saturday.

“It is indeed a proud moment for us to receive Grand Prix for the second time within months. We are planning to release the film in India on August 31 and hoping to get the same kind of love from the Indian audience,” Madhab Panda said in a statement.

“‘Halkaa’ has become the toast of the international film festivals. We are proud to see the film travelling to many film festivals around the world,” he added.

“Halkaa” is a take on a slum child’s heroism, aspirations and dreams. The child protagonist, Pichku, fights for the basic problem that he faces everyday; defecating in the open amongst others. It is his dream to make a toilet of his own where he can enjoy his privacy and do the deed in peace.

It features Ranvir Shorey, Paoli Dam and child actor Tathastu.

The film is presented by Shiva Nadar Foundation and produced by Roshni Nadar Malhotra in association with Akshay Parija and Nila Madhab Panda.