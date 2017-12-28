Nikkhil Advani’s Thriller Starring John Abraham & Manoj Bajpayee Shelved?

Recently, producer-director Nikkhil Advani had announced his next thriller starring John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee. This action thriller was to be directed by Milap Zaveri.

But ever since the announcement has made, there’s no further development in the project.

Now, according to SpotboyE, the film has been rejected by Bhushan Kumar and T-Series, and even his rival Ajay Kapoor has refused it from taking it further. T-Series has apparently done a three film deal with Nikhil Advani but it seems that Bhushan Kumar isn’t so interested on including this film in it. SpotboyE quoted Bhushan Kumar saying, “I have yet to take a decision.” It is being said that Nikkhil is asking for 35 crores as the budget but no one thinks it’s commercially feasible.

Earlier, speaking about the film, Nikhil had told Pune Mirror, “It’s a very tight script which revolves around a cop and a murderer. I can’t reveal who between the two is playing what but they are both very powerful characters and a dark thriller is a genre I haven’t explored before. We are looking forward to the shoot.”

He further also spoke about Milap’s work and said, “Milap was keen to reinvent his body of work. He has recently directed a short film titled Raakh and wanted to make another film in the same space of a dark thriller. So he met John who loved the script and wanted to know who the producer was. Milap told him that he is close to me and would speak to me about it. When I heard the script I was immediately drawn to it.”

Now that there’s no further development on the film, will it be shelved?