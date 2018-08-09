Nikitin Dheer AKA Thangaballi Recalls Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express Memories On Completing 5 Years!

Actor Nikitin Dheer says he is honoured to be chosen by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and to get a chance to work with “prolific” actor Shah Rukh Khan in the film Chennai Express.

Chennai Express completed five years of its release on Wednesday and Nikitin shared a still from the film, which he described as a wonderful ride.

“Chennai Express completes five years today. A wonderful ride filled with invaluable moments. Honoured to have been chosen by Rohit Shetty the privilege of sharing the screen with someone as prolific an actor as SRK sir and the beautiful Deepika Padukone,” he captioned the still.

Nikitin essayed the role of a negative character named Thangaballi in the film.

Chennai Express tells the story of Rahul, who has to immerse his late grandfather’s ashes in Rameshwaram, unwillingly boards the Chennai Express (Shah Rukh) and finds himself entangled with Meena (Deepika), the daughter of a gangster.