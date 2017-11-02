Nihaar Pandya To Star In Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika

Nihaar Pandya is all set to make his big Bollywood debut in the hugely anticipated Rani Lakshmi Bai biographical Manikarnika. The Kangana Ranaut starrer which has been in the news ever since the announcement of the film, will see Nihaar essay the role of Baji Rao the second (II) in the film.

Disciplined and determined to the core, Nihaar underwent multiple acting and training workshops to get every nuance of the character right. The challenging role which requires him to play Baji Rao the second (II) with certain élan, meant Nihaar had to go the extra mile to get under the skin of the character. The film is slated to hit the screens on 27th April 2018.

The prospect of playing a historical character along with strenuous war scenes motivated Nihaar to learn the ropes in terms of martial arts, weight training, functional training, horse riding, etc. to do complete justice to his character. Those associated with the making of the film say that the actor did not give up even after injuring himself multiple times during the filming of the movie.

Sonu Sood also joined the cast of the film. The actor is extremely excited for the role, “It is challenging to play a real life character because you know that it existed in the history and you have certain parameters to follow and stay within. I’m sure when you’re working with a brilliant director like Krish, a huge ensemble, and a brilliant technical team, there is no way to go wrong. So we are all on our toes to give our best.”

Manikarnika, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and produced by Kamal Jain and Zee Studios, will see Nihaar share screen space with acting powerhouses like Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood and others. He believes he got to learn a lot from these stalwarts. While Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon which released in February this year which tanked miserably at the box office. Manikarnika is slated to release on 27th April 2018.