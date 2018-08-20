American pop singer Nick Jonas and his parents left from here for the US, two days after solemnising his relationship with actress Priyanka Chopra.

Nick and his parents left India late on Sunday night. He sported an all-black ensemble paired with white sneakers. His mother Denise wore a denim top, black pants and carried a classic Louis Vuitton tote bag. Nick’s father Paul was dressed in a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

As the “Chains” singer entered the airport, he waved a goodbye to the Indian paparazzi.

The family members had arrived here on August 16.

Priyanka and Nick on August 18 sealed their relationship with a traditional Indian ‘roka’ ceremony — considered the first wedding ritual for Punjabis — in the presence of their close family and friends here.

The ceremony, held at the actress’ residence here, followed months of speculation around the relationship status of Priyanka, 36, and Nick, 25.