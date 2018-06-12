Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra Spotted At Another Date: Are They Or Aren’t They?

It looks like things are heating up between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. The two seems like the new lovebirds on the way. They have become “Are-they-or-aren’t-they” couple of the moment.

There have been a lot of incidents, which serves as an evidence of the duo, dating each other.

We first spotted them together at the Met Gala 2017, but the rumours were put to an end after Priyanka Courtly denied the tittle-tattle and said that the only reason, both were spotted together was because they were wearing the same designer.

Not only this, the duo have been spotted together a lot of times and the Internet pounced over the photos of the two of them together. Also, Nick Jonas’ Comments on Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram, is one extensive proof of them dating each other.

Lately, we saw the snaps of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra walking arm-in-arm while attending Jonas cousins wedding in New Jersey. The pictures are an evidence that Nick Jonas brought Priyanka Chopra as his date. The two of them were spotted chilling and chuckling together, sharing some really engaging moments.

Are-they-or-aren’t-they, we really don’t know, but we can just hope “They Are” because they come out as the most alluring couple, we have got in our industry.