Television actress Nia Sharma, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, had recently posted her pictures on Instagram from Halloween celebrations. In the pictures, the one thing that caught everyone’s attention was her unusual lip color.

She wore a blue lipstick for Halloween and in no time people started commenting on her post.

Nia took to her Instagram and captioned the picture as, “When someone asks me to go easy on my choice of lip colors💋 #subtlelook 😌.” But it seems that her pictures didn’t go well with the fans. Soon she started facing backlash and people started trolling her. One of the comments on her post was, “Oooo my God.ur lip color is sooo bad.plz don’t mind but I think u are very bad in choosing ur lip colors. If u will choose the nice color believe me u look more beautiful then this.”

When someone asks me to go easy on my choice of lip colors💋 #subtlelook 😌 @rishabskhanna A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Oct 29, 2017 at 1:34am PDT

Even after getting trolled, Nia shared another picture from the day and wrote, “I’m just good at stealing edits you guys make👿😉 This time i’m tagging @rishabskhanna not for makeup but for these clicks.!! Multi-talented you😜.” But still when the trolling still continued, Nia took to her twitter account and shared one more picture in her bold blue lips and captioned it as, “Just the way you won’t like!” Now, that’s a kickass reply! Isn’t it?

Just the way you won’t like! pic.twitter.com/h8P4nvs8f5 — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) October 30, 2017

I’m just good at stealing edits you guys make👿😉 This time i’m tagging @rishabskhanna not for makeup but for these clicks.!! Multi-talented you😜😉 A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Oct 30, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

Though, this is not the first time Nia has been trolled for her pictures. She received backlash for her photo shoot video and people tagged her as ‘shameless and cheap person’ and ‘an attention seeker’.

Nia, you go girl!