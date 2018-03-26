After NH10, Anushka Sharma’s Pari To Get A Tamil Remake!

Anushka Sharma’s latest release Pari which was from the horror genre had an average collection at the box office. The film marked her third outing as a producer after NH10 and Phillauri.

Her first film NH10 was a road thriller which did wonders at the box office. Whereas Phillauri was a supernatural drama which was not accepted much​ ​by the audience.

According to recent reports, Anushka Sharma’s Pari is all to get a Tamil remake. Her first outing as a producer NH10 was also remade in Tamil. A source close to the development told DNA, “Quality horror stories work in this market and the producers have loved Pari. The offer on the table is a big one and only adds to the revenue of Pari. An announcement is expected to happen as soon as the deal is locked.”

Pari‘s director, Prosit Roy also spoke about his experience on the production in an earlier interview with Firstpost, he said, “she had so much faith in my vision, that even when I told her that we need to go to this remote location in the outskirts of Kolkata and shoot in the middle of these bamboo groves, she agreed in an instant. For an A-lister star to back a debut director in this manner – it is very, very heartening and encouraging.”

Her film Pari had a lifetime collection of 24.65 crores turning out to be an average affair at the box office.