NH Studioz bags distribution rights of Arjun Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Half Girlfriend

NH Studioz, an initiative of Narendra Hirawat and Co., has bagged the distribution rights of Half Girlfriend, directed by Mohit Suri. The Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor starrer movie will release across 2500 screens in India on 19th May.

“Movies based on adaptations from books by authors like Chetan Bhagat, appeal to the younger generation as we have seen in the past. We have internally seen the content of Half Girlfriend, and are enthusiastic about the storyline and performance of the actors.”

“For the success of a film, it is important to take the movie to the right audiences. In our last venture for Begum Jaan, the content was very different and strong. As compared to Half Girlfriend, Begum Jaan needed to be taken to more mature audiences and that is exactly what we did by limiting the number of screens to 956,” Shreyans Hirawat, Managing Director of NH Studioz, said in a statement.

Half Girlfriend is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s best-selling novel by the same name. Arjun plays the role of Madhav Jha and Shraddha essays the role of Riya Somani in the film, which is set against the backdrop of three distinct worlds of Delhi, Patna and New York.

Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles, the film’s romantic element certainly seems to have hit the right chord with the Bollywood fans. If that’s any less, the soundtrack of Half Girlfriend is expected to be one major hit.

Recently, the video of a new song from the film was released. The romantic track is titled Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga. The trailer of the film had a glimpse of the song. It was an instant hit among the audiences and fans. Music lovers have also made several covers of the song, which seem to have gone viral already. The track has been crooned by Arijit Singh & Shashaa Tirupati. The lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir.