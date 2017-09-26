Last week’s release Newton is already a winner. Apart from doing well at the box office, the film was chosen by Film Federation of India as India’s official entry in foreign language category for the 90th Academy Awards.

Whereas everyone was overwhelmed by the decision it seems this decision of the jury has not gone well with our Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra and her mom Madhu Chopra. The reason behind this disappointment is Priyanka’s Marathi venture Ventilator. She produced the film which was released earlier this year. Ventilator received a standing ovation at the New York Film Festival and was among the 26 entries in the race to the Oscars.

According to a report published in Bollywood Life, the director of Ventilator, Rajesh Mhapuskar had a few things to say about Priyanka Chopra and her mother. He said, “I told Madhu not to worry, assuring her that only the best film would make it. We were a bit disappointed when we learnt about the verdict, the next day.”

Trending :

On Priyanka Chopra getting disappointed he added, “I guess, Priyanka must be even more disappointed because she was always ambitious about the film. Had it been selected, she would have ensured that it was the most-talked-about film in the run to the Oscars, especially since she is already an established name there. Ventilator was always the favourite baby of their banner.” He added that he was eager to watch Newton, “I have heard good things about it and am looking forward to seeing it.”

When contacted Suparn Sen, the secretary of Film Federation of India (FFI), he said, “It was a unanimous decision. There were titles like Dangal and Mukti Bhavan which were part of the list.” Baahubali director, SS Rajamouli said he is not disappointed about his film Baahubali 2 not getting selected for Oscars.