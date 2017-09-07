Taare Zameen Par actor Darsheel Safary has been roped in as the face of &pictures’s The Harry Potter Film Series festival.

The magical adventure of the Harry Potter movies, based on author J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter novels, will be showcased as part of “The Harry Potter Film Series” in Hindi every Sunday on &pictures channel.

Darsheel, a fan of Harry Potter, said in a statement, “Like any other kid, I have been a huge fan of the ‘Harry Potter’ series since childhood. There was a time in school when I would enact casting spells with my pencils and wooden sticks.”

“All actors have a dream role and mine is my childhood dream of being a part of a wizardry school. I really admire the chemistry between the three friends – Harry, Ron and Hermoine. I hope that someday ‘Harry Potter’ is made in India and I get to play Harry’s character,” he added.

The Harry Potter series followed its protagonist Harry’s quest to overcome his arch-enemy Lord Voldemort.

The Harry Potter Film Series will kick-start with the successful franchise’s first instalment Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone on September 17. In the films, Harry, played by Daniel Radcliffe, was well supported by his friends Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson).

Darsheel Safary will soon be seen as a lead in an upcoming film titled Quickie. The makers of the film had recently released the first look of the film. The poster had various words which are related to the youth such as Netflix, Sexy, Bromance, Nightout etc. The film is captioned as ‘Inspired by true emotions’. It has been directed by Pradip Atluri.