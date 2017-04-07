Baahubali 2 is one of the most talked about movie this year and as a part of its promotional strategy, a smart move has been taken by its makers by re-releasing Baahubali: The Beginning.

The Hindi version of Baahubali: The Beginning is set for re-release in over 1000 screens today, exactly two weeks before the release of the second part of the franchise on April 28.

The Hindi version is being released by filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Karan tweeted on Thursday: “Over a 1000 screens! Widest re-release of an Indian film! ‘Baahubali’…experience the magic before the epic releases on April 28.”

The makers have even shared some new posters of the movie. Check it out here:

Produced by Arka Entertainment, directed by S.S Rajamouli, the movie stars Prabhas in the titular role in addition to Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

Vidya Balan Stands Fierce In The New Poster Of Begum Jaan

Vidya Balan is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Begum Jaan. The film features her in a bold role playing the character of a brothel madam. Vidya shared a new poster for the film today. The poster features Vidya along with her girl gang. The poster reads “Ang Loota Sakte Hai Aangan Nahi”

Check out the poster here:

The film also stars Naseerduddin Shah, Vivek Mushran, Pitobash and Rajesh Sharma in key roles. Directed by Shrijit Mukherji, Begum Jaan is slated to hit the theaters on 14th April 2017.

And Last But Not The Least, Catch The Intriguing Motion Poster Of Aiyaary

After releasing the first look poster, the makers of Aiyaary shared the motion poster of the film.

Aiyaary is a real life story revolving around the relationship between a mentor and a protégé. Sidharth Malhotra shared the motion poster on his Twitter handle and captioned “Here is our #Aiyaary motion poster ! Excited to start shoot @neerajpofficial

Check out the motion poster here:

Aiyaary’s story is set in Delhi, London, and Kashmir. Neeraj who likes to shoot in real locations will be shooting parts of it in the Valley.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, presented by Reliance Entertainment and Plan C Studios, ‘Aiyaary’ is a Friday Filmworks Productions and is produced by Shital Bhatia.

The film is scheduled to release on January 26