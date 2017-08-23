Ever since the time the trailer of the multi starrer film Baadshaho got released, it has been making news for all the right reasons. The trailer of the film saw the extremely strong introduction of all the characters. Knowing the premise of the film really well, the makers of Baadshaho are walking every possible mile to make the film work wonders at the cinema halls.

As a part of Baadshaho’s well-planned marketing and publicity strategy, its lead stars recently took to the social media and posted the posters of their respective characters. These actors included Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal and Esha Gupta.

While Ajay Devgn posted a poster of himself with a scarf covering his mouth, his character is called ‘Bhawani’ aka The Rock Of Gibraltar, Ileana Dcruz’s character is called ‘Gitanjali’ with the caption that described her as ‘The Unlikely Royal’.

The feisty Esha Gupta’s character, on the other hand, has been named ‘Sanjana’ The Femme Fatale, whereas Emraan Hashmi’s character will be called as ‘Daliya’ The Prophet Of Doom. Lastly, Vidyut Jammwal’s character got introduced as ‘Seher’, The Cold Blooded Army Escort. All the stars commonly tweeted stating “10 days to BAADSHAHO”. As can be seen in the media posts shared by the aforementioned celebs, the film’s posters have been designed in the form of sketches which highlights their respective characters in Baadshaho.

@Regrann from @ajaydevgn – 10 Days To BAADSHAHO A post shared by Baadshaho (@baadshaho) on Aug 22, 2017 at 12:08am PDT

@Regrann from @ileana_official – 10 days to Baadshaho! 💥 A post shared by Baadshaho (@baadshaho) on Aug 22, 2017 at 12:10am PDT

@Regrann from @therealemraan – 10 Days To BAADSHAHO A post shared by Baadshaho (@baadshaho) on Aug 22, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

@Regrann from @mevidyutjammwal – 10 days to BAADSHAHO A post shared by Baadshaho (@baadshaho) on Aug 22, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

@Regrann from @egupta – 10 Days To BAADSHAHO A post shared by Baadshaho (@baadshaho) on Aug 22, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

@Regrann from @imsanjaimishra – 10 Days To BAADSHAHO A post shared by Baadshaho (@baadshaho) on Aug 22, 2017 at 12:14am PDT

As for the film, besides starring Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta, it also stars the extremely versatile veteran actor Sanjay Mishra. Besides them all, the sexy Sunny Leone will be making a special appearance in the film.

Based on the backdrop of 1975 Emergency, the Milan Luthria directed Baadshaho is all set to release on September 1 this year. With so much publicity being churned out for Baadshaho, the film is definitely one of the most-awaited films of the year.