New Poster! The Cast Of Mubarakan Takes A Selfie Together

The makers of Mubarakan have finally released a brand new poster of the film featuring Ileana D’Cruz, Athiya Shetty, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in his double role.

Take a look at the poster here:

In the poster, the entire cast of the film is at their best while posing for a selfie with a red car on the streets of London. The leading ladies stole the show in their desi avatar, whereas Arjun Kapoor fans have a reason to stare at the poster as the actor promises double dhamaal with his judwaa characters!

Mubarakan will be Anil Kapoor’s fourth film together with director Anees Bazmee with whom he has done movies like No Entry (2005), Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015) in the past.

The trailer of the film has been recently granted a U/A certificate. An excited Anees Bazmee said in a statement: “When I make movies, I ensure that it is loved not only by the kids but even the youth and senior citizens. I am extremely thrilled to show the trailer to my media friends and my worldwide audience on June 20.”

Talking about his characters in the film, Arjun, who essays a double role in the film, earlier said, “Mubarakan is a very special film. It’s actually a two hero film done by the same actor. The first character is Sikh and the other one is a man who cuts his hair. They both are brothers and are together all the time in the film. That is a unique way to present a double role.”

Mubarakan is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions with Ashwin Varde and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and is now set to hit the theatres on 28th July 2017.

The trailer of the film releases tomorrow! Stay tuned guys for more updates over it!