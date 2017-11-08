New Poster! This Is Where Padmavati Will Release On November 30

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati has garnered a lot of appreciation for its posters, trailer and first looks. The whole cast which includes Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh are literally slaying in their traditional avatars.

Yesterday, we came across a new poster of Padmavati, a fan club of Deepika had posted on Twitter, where we can see the gorgeous Deepika on it. But what grabbed our eyeballs is the release date which is there on the poster.

The new poster has November 30 written on it. Just after we saw it, we were quite happy that the film has been preponed and it will release a day prior. But when we contacted the film’s PR team, they said that the new poster is for UAE and the movie will be releasing on November 30 in UAE. Just before it releases here in India, fans of the trio in UAE will be able to watch the movie first.

Ever since, Padmavati was announced, it faced a lot of problems from different political parties and Rajput families. During the shoot in Rajasthan, the members of Karni Sena vandalized the sets of the film and also slapped filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The Rajputs are protesting against the film as they think that there’s romantic angle shown between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji but the makers of the film have already cleared and said that there’s no scene between both of them. People from different political parties have also put allegations against Sanjay Leela Bhansali saying that does he have the guts to make films on other religions.

Well undoubtedly, SLB’s Padmavati will surely rule the box office as well as it will also win the hearts of the fans too. We can’t wait for it to release now!