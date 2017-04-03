The makers of Arjun Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor starrer Half Girlfriend have released a fresh poster from the film! The much-awaited romantic comedy movie has been adapted from a Chetan Bhagat novel by the same name and the poster replicates the cover of the book. It shows Shraddha Kapoor walking away from Arjun Kapoor on a rainy Delhi evening, and the latter gesturing her to stop.

Check out the new poster right here:

Take a look at the cover of the book too:

Half Girlfriend is being directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Mohit Suri and Chetan Bhagat. Apart from Arjun and Shraddha in the lead, the film also stars actors Rhea Chakraborty, Seema Biswas, Vikrant Massey and Felix Shindraj among others.

This is the second poster to be released from the film. The makers had earlier released its first look poster, which featured Arjun and Shraddha getting drenched in the rain in a romantic pose! The poster is romantic indeed! A motion poster from the film has also been released.

Shraddha’s character in the film is of an uptown Delhi girl and a key part of the film was shot in the capital city, with Delhi University being the main hub where a chunk of it was shot.

Being a Mumbai girl, Shraddha was keen on exploring Delhi University, which features among one of the largest universities in India. The actress went on an exciting tour of the university campus and had a rather engaging interaction with students of the various colleges there. She had a great time discovering their culture and felt an instant connect with the place. In Half Girlfriend, Shraddha will be seen in the avatar of an uptown, career-oriented girl who also enjoys playing basketball, for which she has undergone training.

The movie is slated to release on 19th May 2017.