New Poster!! Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte starrer Padman is a story of Tamil Nadu based social activist Arunachalam Muruganatham, who revolutionized the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkins machine.

The makers have been releasing new posters day by day and now, the latest one has Radhika Apte who plays the role of Akshay Kumar’s wife in the movie. The two are posing with a pad in hand. Akshay Kumar released the poster on his twitter handle with the caption “My wife also asking when trailer coming?”

There were reports that he finished the shoot of Padman in 37 days and we are sure he has given every of his last blood, sweat, and tear. The film is being directed by R. Balki and produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna. This is the second time Sonam is teaming with Akshay as they have previously worked in 2011 film Thank You.

After this Akshay has many movies in his kitty. He will also be seen in Reema Kagti’s Gold. It is about India’s first Olympic medal win as a free nation in the year 1948 at Games of the XIV Olympiad, London. It’s all set to in August 2018. Akshay, apart from Padman, has films like 2.0 and Gold in his kitty — each different from the other.

What do you think about the poster? Are you excited about the trailer?