New Poster! Check Out The Sexy Poster Of Julie 2

Actress Neha Dhupia has become a glam diva, the actress has comfortably made a place for herself in off beat films and she surely seems to be happy with that. The actress confirmed that she was offered a role in the sequel, but she has turned down this film and maintains that she would prefer to experiment and continue to be a part of different films.

However, the makers of the movie have roped in Raai Laxmi. The poster of the movie is out and it looks interesting. Take a look:

Julie 2 is a thriller film written, directed by Deepak Shivdasani and produced by Vijay Nair. It features south actress Raai Laxmi in the lead role which marks her debut in Hindi cinema. This is the sequel to Shivdasani’s earlier film Julie.

Viju Shah composes the film’s score and soundtrack while Sameer Reddy handles the cinematography. The movie has been shot in locations like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Dubai.

Julie 2 marks Raai’s 50th film as an actress, the film also marks her full-fledged Bollywood debut. Readers may recall seeing this hottie in the Sonakshi Sinha starrer Akira, in which Raai Laxmi was seen in a guest appearance.The release date of the movie is not yet announced however it will be interesting to see the south actress on screen.

Neha Dhupia will soon be seen with Vidya Balan in Tumhari Sulu which is set to hit the theaters on 1st December. The film clash with Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s much-awaited film 102 Not Out. The actress was last seen in Moh Maya Money which had tanked at the box office.

Stay tuned as the teaser of the film will be out tomorrow!