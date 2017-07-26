NEW POSTER! Check Out The Poster Of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Carbon’

After releasing the first poster of Carbon with Jackky Bhagnani wearing a loosened uniform, carrying a bag with a mask in his hands to indicate that survival is very tough without the mask.

Now, the makers have released the second poster of the short film with Nawaz on it. Nawazuddin Siddiqui poster shows him in space wearing a different kind of uniform which is covered up till his neck.

Take a look at the poster here:

Carbon short film is captivating and it’s very interesting to see some one coming up with the good ideas why and how to take care of our future global warming issues. A complete awareness movie in which how these 4 actors get stuck and how they will be serving global warming issues in future will they escape in the future of global warming is making everyone curious to know and what to do to take care of Global warming is very much exciting and interesting to watch in this short film. The tagline of the poster is quite interesting – A story of tomorrow.

The short film also stars Prachi Desai but her first look is yet to come. Carbon is a futuristic short film set in 2067. Keeping in mind the current situation of Global warming, the film takes a look at what the future could look like if there’s no action taken today.

In association with Large Short Films, written & directed by Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Ilham Khan, produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Gautam Gupta, Carbon will be released on Large Short Films’ YouTube channel.