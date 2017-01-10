New Poster Alert! Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu’s The Ghazi Attack

Touted to be India’s first war at sea film, The Ghazi Attack starring Rana Daggubati and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles will have its trailer released tomorrow.

The makers released a new poster of the film which has Rana, Taapsee, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni looking intense.

The film will have have Rana in the character of a Naval officer. The Ghazi Attack revolves around the sinking of PNS Ghazi, a Pakistani submarine.

Check out the poster here:

Directed Sankalp Reddy, the film is slated to hit the theaters on 17th February, 2017.