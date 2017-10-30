New Poster Alert: Has Rajnikanth-Akshay Starrer 2.0 Postponed?

Check out the brand new poster of the upcoming sci-fi action flick 2.0 (Robot 2). The poster features Amy Jackson and Rajinikanth looking at each other. It is the sequel of 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot).

The poster is of green colour and has a robotic touch to it. This film of director Shankar is not just a film, but an experience. The grandeur, the technology, the feel and the look of his movies have always been above par. From the rows of robots that we see on the silver screen to the high octane action sequences, everything is planned to perfection before execution.

Check out the poster of the movie here:

The movie also features Akshay Kumar, 2.0 has Akshay playing the role of Dr. Richards, an ornithologist who turns into a crow after a bad experiment.

According to the recent buzz, Akshay Kumar’s Padman and 2.0 are said to release on the same date. The clash will be a big one. However, there are few rumours which reveal that 2.0 will release on 13th April 2018.

We have also heard that the satellite rights of the film have been picked up by Zee for a whopping 110 crores. This means the makers have already recovered close to 200 crores pre-release itself.

Reports suggest that 2.0 will surpass Baahubali 2 in terms of screen count and is expected to pull off massive business at the box office. Apparently, there will be as many as 7000 screens for the film’s release in India.

2.0 was earlier slated to release this year but got pushed to 2018. It is currently in its post-production phase.