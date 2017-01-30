Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are known to share a great chemistry on-screen. After debuting together in Student Of The Year, the duo were seen together in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. In a sequel of sorts, the Humpty franchise now has another film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania coming up. The makers released a new poster featuring Badrinath and his Dulhania.

The colorful poster also makes the teaser release announcement which is all set to be out today. The film will have a special Holi number since the film is releasing, the same time around the festival.

Check out the poster here:

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is slated to release on 10th March,2017