New Poster Alert! Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Here is a brand new poster of Karan Johar’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The poster shows Varun holding Alia in his arms. The trailer of the film has already become immensely popular and so are the songs.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is the second installment in the super-hit Dulhania franchise and stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Check out the new poster right here:

The film has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The romantic comedy is scheduled to release on 10th March.